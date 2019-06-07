82°
Tickets selling out fast for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Friday, June 07 2019
BATON ROUGE - Friday is the final day people can buy tickets for a chance to win a new Genesis G80 as part of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Click here to buy a ticket online for or call 1-800-726-6409. Tickets will make you eligible for the car or the highest-valued St. Jude Dream Home ever. 

The home, valued at $735,000, is in the new Rouzan community off Perkins Road on the edge of Southdowns in Baton Rouge. It features 3,400-square-feet, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half-bath. All of the latest amenities can be found inside. Outside also features a large, private porch with a gas grill.

Tours of the home will run until Saturday. Click here for more information.

