Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home - Buying by Friday enters an on sale prize

Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home.

Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Tuesday to purchase your tickets. Tickets can also be purchased online here.

The Dream Home is valued at $725,000. Built by Alvarez Construction, the home is in the Rouzan development near Southdowns in Baton Rouge.

The home features 2,900-square-feet with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half-bath.

The home is in the initial stages of construction and is expected to be complete in early-May. The Dream Home will be given away, live on TV, June 7.

Only a limited number of tickets are available. In the last few years, the Dream Home ticket sales were sold out before the giveaway.

Tickets purchased between Tuesday, February 18, and June 5, are also entered into a second drawing: A new, 2020 Genesis G80 courtesy of All Star Automotive.

Tickets are $100.

Other prizes include a $10,000 American Express gift card provided by Assurance Financial and groceries for a year provided by Dream Day Foundation. Securing a ticket by Friday (2/28) also enters the ticket into winning groceries for a year.

Visiting the house during May open house weekends also enters visitors into a contest for a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore.

The Dream Home is located at 2053 Rue Cremieux, Baton Rouge, LA, 70808.

