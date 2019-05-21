Tickets, game times released for College World Series

BATON ROUGE - If you're making plans to see the Tigers' 17th trip to the College World Series in Omaha, here are some things you'll need to keep in mind.

LSU will face the winner of TCU and Texas A&M this Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m. The Aggies and Horned Frogs play Monday to determine who will make the trip to Omaha.

Going through the NCAA website, tickets for just the Tigers' first game range from $99 to $144 which includes hospitality benefits. You can also go on the NCAA ticket exchange, where tickets range from $50 to $299. The LSU ticket office said they receive only a small amount of tickets for their fans, and season ticket holders can get in line first by filing their request before 5 p.m. Monday.

There's an opening weekend package through the NCAA website for games 1-4, which include a hospitality tent with air conditioning, a tailgate party with drinks and snacks. It also includes a three-night stay at a downtown Omaha hotel, but it will set you back between $1,300 and $2,000 depending on how many people stay with you.

If the Tigers make it to the championship series on June 22 and 23, tickets through NCAA range from $112 to $225. However, you can make arrangements through the LSU Alumni Association and Tiger Athletic Foundation just for the championship series, a package which includes a chartered flight, a three-night hotel stay, and game tickets with a range of hospitality benefits for between $2,100 and $1,700 per person depending on the size of your party. The Alumni Association and TAF also offer a cheaper package which lets you cover either the flight or the hotel.

The Alumni Association says they've booked 140 people so far, and phones are "ringing off the hook." There are only 20 spots left for that package as of 5 p.m. Monday.

"It rivals to when LSU is playing in a national championship for football. The phones haven't stopped ringing. We're signing people up left and right," said LSU Alumni Association Vice President of Development Jason Ramezan. "We've been on the phones with our charter company for planes, hotels, tickets. Everything's lined up and ready to go, just waiting for the Tigers to get there."

If you do plan to make the drive, it's 950 miles from Alex Box Stadium to TD Ameritrade Park in Nebraska. That's roughly 15 hours on the road for anyone planning to RV or road trip up to Omaha.

To view or download a copy of the College World Series bracket, click here.

IMAGE: Chris Parent / LSU Athletics Student Photographer