Tickets for LSU-Southern football game sold out ahead of historic match-up this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Tickets are officially sold out for LSU and Southern University's long-awaited meeting at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
LSU Athletics announced Wednesday that it sold through the last of the tickets Wednesday.
The LSU-Southern game is officially SOLD OUT??— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 7, 2022
The Tigers and Jaguars are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
