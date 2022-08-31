87°
Tickets for LSU season opener against Florida State sold out

Wednesday, August 31 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Four days ahead of the season opening football game, tickets for the LSU and Florida State football game at the Superdome have sold out. 

Fans still looking for tickets are suggested to find resale tickets if they want to see the Tigers and Seminoles in-person. 

If you can't find a ticket, or just want to stay home, you can watch the game on WBRZ. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. 

