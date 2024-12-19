Thursday's Health Report: Parental mental health

BATON ROUGE — The U.S. Surgeon General has released an advisory on parental mental health.

Parents report higher stress levels than other adults, with 48% saying they feel completely overwhelmed on most days.

Loneliness is also a major concern, with 65% of parents saying they feel isolated.

Stress can negatively impact both parents' and children's mental health.

However, there are simple ways to help parents thrive.

If you know a parent who seems stressed out, offer a helping hand to make a meal, babysit or run some errands.

If you're a parent yourself, stay connected with other parents so you feel supported and don’t hesitate to seek mental health support.

We can all push for parent-friendly public policies, including paid family leave and affordable childcare.