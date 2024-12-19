48°
Thursday's Health Report: Parental mental health

Thursday, December 19 2024
Source: CNN Newsource
By: CNN Newsource

BATON ROUGE — The U.S. Surgeon General has released an advisory on parental mental health. 

Parents report higher stress levels than other adults, with 48% saying they feel completely overwhelmed on most days. 

Loneliness is also a major concern, with 65% of parents saying they feel isolated. 

Stress can negatively impact both parents' and children's mental health. 

However, there are simple ways to help parents thrive. 
If you know a parent who seems stressed out, offer a helping hand to make a meal, babysit or run some errands. 
If you're a parent yourself, stay connected with other parents so you feel supported and don’t hesitate to seek mental health support. 
We can all push for parent-friendly public policies, including paid family leave and affordable childcare.

