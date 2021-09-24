59°
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Days after deadly shooting, district attorney moves to revoke West Baton Rouge...
-
Self-employed workers eligible for new round of pandemic benefits from LWC
-
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ascension Parish
-
State agency leader packs office after board removal amid investigation into sexual...
-
Governor Edwards meets with Congress on disaster recovery funding