77°
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 29, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Bill allowing college athletes to profit off merchandise makes it to senate
-
Moderna says booster shots likely needed in coming years, and reveals new...
-
Teen charged in double stabbing at Zachary Walmart
-
Retired judge calls for independent investigation at BRPD following officer's rare tell-all...