Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Rare 'Christmas Star' will appear next week as planets align
Thousands of La. healthcare workers already vaccinated; elderly, high-risk could be next...
Bridge Center mental health facility opens its doors in Baton Rouge
U.S. health officials consider authorizing Moderna's COVID vaccine for emergency use
Tangipahoa deputies gather in powerful show of support for fellow deputy hospitalized...
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round