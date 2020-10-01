81°
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Child, 6, airlifted after accidental shooting outside Family Dollar in Ascension Parish
-
Exiting top La. COVID doc in tell-all WBRZ interview: Football stadiums shouldn't...
-
Recording of trooper discussing beating, choking Black man who died after chase
-
Exiting top La. COVID doc in tell-all WBRZ interview: Football stadiums shouldn't...
-
Interview with breast cancer survivor, Janet Achord
Sports Video
-
Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1 09-25-2020
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium