77°
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 12, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's interim president talks coronavirus precautions
-
EBR asks weekend event organizers to postpone activities - Parade Saturday will...
-
Police identify the 51-year-old man who was killed on North 44th Street,...
-
The world reacts to COVID-19 outbreak; 13 Louisiana patients contract virus
-
A total of 13 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in...
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win