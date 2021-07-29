Thursday PM Weather: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for some areas Friday

The National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Friday from 9am – 7pm for Ascension, Livingston, Assumption, St. Helena, St. James and Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Pike County. This replaces the HEAT ADVISORY, which will stay in effect for the remainder of the forecast area including the city of Baton Rouge.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING means that the heat index, or feels-like temperature, could exceed 113 degrees. A HEAT ADVISORY means that the heat index, or feels-like temperature, could be between 108 and 113 degrees. CLICK HERE for the detailed forecast from your WBRZ Weather Team.

This extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.

Next 24 Hours: The remnants over any showers will decay by midnight. Even giving way to a mostly clear sky, thermometers will not drop much lower than 76 degrees, save for a few spots that pick up some rain after dusk. Friday will be the hottest day of the week with mostly sunny skies sending high temperatures into the mid 90s and feels-like temperatures closer to 110 degrees. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Up Next: Air temperatures will surge into the middle 90s Saturday and Sunday. With dew point temperatures staying in the middle 70s, feels-like temperatures will be well into the low 100s. These unpleasant to dangerous conditions will last for many hours because the slightly drier atmosphere will make it tough for any organized showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage within the 13 Parish, 3 County Forecast Area will stay between 10 and 30 percent. Sunday will offer the better chance for some cooling, afternoon rain. A weak front is expected to move into the area early next week resulting in an uptick of showers and thunderstorms and some slightly cooler temperatures. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. For the latest tropical forecasts and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

Get hour-by-hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!