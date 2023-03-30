Thursday PM Forecast: weak front to bring showers, pause warming trend

The next front will move into the area Friday night into Saturday. Only isolated showers and subtle changes are expected.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will increase overnight and as winds increase out of the southeast at 5-10mph, low temperatures will be propped up in the mid 60s. On Friday, you will notice south winds of 10-15mph and high temperatures will head into the mid 80s. It will feel a bit muggy. Though a few peeks of sunshine may be available, skies are expected to stay mostly cloudy. A stray shower is even possible later during the afternoon and evening.

Up Next: Our next cold front will drift in from the northwest and is expected to create isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight and into Saturday. The front will be weakening quickly on approach to the local area and so many spots will miss rain. Even if a shower lingers to start the weekend, mostly sunny skies are anticipated by afternoon with comfortable highs in the low 80s. A short stint of cooler and drier air will lead to lows in the upper 50s on Sunday morning. Clouds will increase through the second half of the weekend with a shower possible late. Isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will remain possible overnight into Monday. A significant warmup is expected during the middle of next week with a few spots flirting with the 90s.

LSU Baseball: Recall the three game series with Tennessee will be played Thursday through Saturday this week. Thursday will be a perfect evening at Alex Box Stadium with temperatures drifting down through the 70s with mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible Friday, but the chance is very low. Saturday may have to dodge isolated showers and thunderstorms as front pushes through the area. A brief delay cannot be ruled out, but enough dry time is expected that the game should be able to finish.

