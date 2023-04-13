Thursday PM Forecast: warm end to week, next front over weekend

Drier weather is expected for the end of the workweek. However, rain does not stay out of the forecast for long.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will continue to thin out overnight. Lows will dip into the mid 50s with northwest winds of 5mph. Look for a lot of sunshine on Friday. This time of year, that is about all it takes to warm up temperatures. Highs will make it to the low 80s with southwest winds of 5mph.

Up Next: The break from rain chances will be brief as a cold front will send a pop of showers and thunderstorms through the area on Saturday. There will be dry time, perhaps a good bit of it early. Scattered action will become increasingly possible through the day as temperatures warm into the low 80s. While severe weather is not expected, a few storms could produce brief downpours and gusty wind. A line will then blow through overnight into Sunday. Any lingering showers will wrap up early, likely before dawn. Much drier air will spill in behind the front with brilliant sunshine and seasonable temperatures for Sunday afternoon, Monday and Tuesday.

LSU Baseball: Well, two out of three isn’t bad. The Thursday to Saturday series against Kentucky may need to be rearranged. While Thursday and Friday evening will both be dry, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday with increasing chances through the day. As far as temperatures go, you may want a light jacket Thursday evening, but Friday evening will be mild.

