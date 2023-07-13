Thursday PM Forecast: triple digit heat indices roll into the weekend

Heat will remain the main weather story for the foreseeable future. One forecast update brings attention to an increasing chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

A *HEAT ADVSIORY* will be in effect on Friday from 10am - 8pm for all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Heat index values up to 112 may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the low 80s. Friday will continue the searing heat. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 90s will combine with high humidity to produce feels-like temperatures between 107 – 113 degrees during the middle of the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially east of Baton Rouge.

Up Next: This weekend into next week, an upper level ridge of high pressure will expand over the Gulf Coast leading to hot temperatures and minimal showers and thunderstorms. Through at least Thursday, highs will be in the upper 90s and lows will struggle to leave the 80s. Plenty of humidity will stick around and afternoon feels-like temperatures over 107 degrees will likely warrant continuous heat alerts from the National Weather Service. There is one exception. Sunday, the atmosphere may have just enough instability for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop by afternoon, thus cutting into the heat a little bit. While all outdoor activities should be giving safety consideration to the heat, any lightning around the area Sunday afternoon is worth noting as well.

The Tropics: An area of low pressure located about 900 miles east of Bermuda is producing gale-force winds and disorganized showers and thunderstorms. However, recent satellite imagery indicates that the system does not have a well-defined low-level center. Environmental conditions are forecast to be somewhat conducive for this system to become a subtropical storm during the next day or so, as it meanders over the central Atlantic. By the weekend, the low should turn northward bringing the system over cooler waters, potentially limiting additional development.

--Josh

