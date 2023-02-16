Thursday PM Forecast: storm threat passes with chilly days ahead

Big changes are on the way beyond the last of showers and thunderstorms tonight. After a cold weekend, some of the warmest temperatures so far this year are expected next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A cold front will continue to march through the area overnight. While the threat for severe weather is over, trailing showers and thunderstorms may continue through midnight. On the other side of the front, expect northwest winds of 15-20mph. A sharply colder air mass will be in place by Friday morning and temperatures will dive into the upper 30s and low 40s. Despite gradually returning sunshine, high temperatures will remain in the low 50s as north winds remain stiff at 15-20mph.

Parade Forecasts:

Krewe of Southdowns, Friday at 7pm -- Mostly clear and breezy with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Spanishtown, Saturday at 12pm -- Sunny with temperatures rising through the 50s.

Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks, Sunday at 12pm -- Mostly sunny with temperatures rising through the 60s.

Krewe of Comogo, Sunday at 7pm -- Mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 50s.

Up Next: The Mardi Gras Weekend will begin with near freezing temperatures on Saturday morning followed by a sunny afternoon with thermometers in the mid 50s. Sunday will feature moderating temperatures with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 60s beneath mainly clear skies. Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras both look dry with high temperatures in the upper 70s to even low 80s! The next chance for rain will come by Wednesday or Thursday of next week, but as of now, that system looks unorganized.

Detailed Forecast: The cold front should exit the area early Friday morning, taking all of the showers east with it. Cold air will advance in behind the front. Friday will be sunny, brisk and cold with highs in the 50s. A surface high pressure system will park over the Mid-South on Friday night into Saturday leading to lighter winds and clear skies to maximize cooling in the region. It is possible a few spots north and east of Baton Rouge get close to freezing by Saturday morning. Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of the weekend with cool mornings giving way to mild and dry afternoons. An upper level ridge of high pressure will anchor over the Gulf of Mexico next week leading to above average temperatures across the Southeast. Monday through Thursday, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s! Some low level moisture will result in mild nights in the mid 60s and some clouds from time to time. A weakening front off to our northwest could result in isolated showers by Wednesday or Thursday. However, things are looking dry for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras festivities at this time.

--Josh

