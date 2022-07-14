Thursday PM Forecast: Rain expected to fizzle out into the evening hours

Radar is beginning to get active across the Capital Area, some showers could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, or frequent lightning.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: As showers and storms begin popping up around the area, temperatures will rapidly fall into the high 70s to low 80s. Not everyone will see a shower but those that do should be aware that these showers and storms have the capabilities of producing heavy downpours, gusty winds, or frequent lightning. Rainfall rates could be 2-4” per hour in some areas, this could cause some potential street and poor drainage flooding. As the sunset, rain chances begin to taper off. Overnight temperatures will cool into the low 70s. Tomorrow some lingering moisture and clouds will be around in the early morning hours. Temperatures will heat into the low 90s across the area. Places that see more sunshine could peak into the mid-90s. Showers are expected but not everyone will see one.

Up Next: There will not be much change in the weather pattern this weekend. The good news is that it is looking less rainy than during the week, but rain is still possible. As we get more into the summertime pattern temperatures waking up will be in the mid 70s and muggy. Humidity sticks around and temperatures warm into the low-90s. Afternoon showers will be isolated across the area. If you do see one of these sneaky showers, it will provide some relief from the heat. No days are looking like total washouts this weekend. If you have any outdoor plans just make sure you have the WBRZ WX App so you don’t get caught off guard by one of the pop-up showers. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected for the next 5 days.