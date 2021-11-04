Thursday PM Forecast: Prepare for wind chills in the 30s Friday morning

The Forecast:

Cloudy skies will continue into the overnight hours. By daybreak, the clouds will begin to finally break apart.



Overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid 40s, with wind chills (or feels-like temperatures) in the upper 30s! Be ready to layer up out the door Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s.



We're back to that time of year: jackets in the morning, t-shirts in the afternoon.



Looking Ahead:

This weekend will be beautiful once again with plenty of sunshine and fall-like temperatures. Highs will be around 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday with chilly mornings in the 40s. Next week, a slow warming trend continues as highs will climb to the upper 70s by next Thursday. Another frontal system likely arrives around that time as well, late Thursday into Friday, bringing our next chance for rain and a drop in temperatures.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton