Thursday PM Forecast: heat continues though more active pattern may cool some afternoons

The main idea over the next several days will remain the same. Days will start hot and humid and eventually give way to scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms.

A *HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect from 10am to 7pm Friday as feels-like temperatures up to 109 are expected across Metro Baton Rouge and points to the south and east. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, and when possible, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, avoid afternoon sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a busier day on radar, things will quiet down this evening with showers and thunderstorms steadily diminishing after sunset. Weather should not disrupt 4th of July festivities though the humidity will make it uncomfortable outside. With partial clearing in skies, overnight low temperatures will stop near 80 degrees. On Friday, early sunshine will send high temperatures soaring back into the mid 90s with humidity causing feels-like temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will pop in response to the heat and a weak front may enhance activity, or rain coverage, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Some thunderstorms could dump a quick inch or two of rain.

Up Next: Some slight modifications to the weather pattern over the weekend will influence the forecast. While tropical moisture remains abundant, the big ridge of high pressure, that can put a lid on the atmosphere and therefore precipitation, will be weakening. The outcome should be showers and thunderstorms firing up a little bit earlier than previous days thus cutting into the duration of the heat during the afternoon hours. Make no mistake, early in the day, and locations where it does not rain, will still be plenty hot and humid with lows in the upper 70s, highs in the mid 90s and peak feels-like temperatures over 105 degrees. Of the two days, Saturday looks slightly more active than Sunday.

Early next week, the same general pattern will continue with the only potential caveat being some increased moisture in the atmosphere from the tropics. Should this occur, daily rain coverage may need to trend up from the current forecast.

The Tropics: The center of Hurricane Beryl is approaching the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico where strong winds, dangerous storm surge and damaging waves are expected on Friday. As of 4pm Thursday, Beryl had maximum sustained winds of 110mph and was moving west at 20mph. Beryl will continue on a similar track through the Yucatan Peninsula until the weekend when the storm turn northwest across the southern Gulf of Mexico. Another landfall is expected near the Mexico and United States border by Sunday. After weakening over land, some re-intensification may occur over the Gulf of Mexico.

A fast-moving tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea is producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at 20 to 25 mph during the next several days. The system is forecast to cross the Yucatan Peninsula late this weekend and enter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Regardless of development, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible across portions of the Greater Antilles over the next few days.

