Thursday PM Forecast: Gradual clearing on Black Friday, watching our next rainmaker

Thanksgiving has been quite chilly this year, and we’ve had to dodge some light rain along the way. The chill remains through the weekend and into next week. We’re also watching our next potential rainmaker this weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Cloud cover will stick around during the evening hours on Thanksgiving. Although there will be some light showers initially, we trend drier as the night wears on. We’ll wake up to clouds on Black Friday, with temperatures in the upper-40s.

By Friday morning, a few sprinkles return. These won’t be a big deal, measurable rain will be hard to come by. As long as you see clouds overhead, we won’t rule out these sprinkles. We’ll see gradual clearing for the second half of our Black Friday. In fact, many will see mostly clear skies by sundown. It’ll be a little warmer also, with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Up Next: High clouds return on Saturday, giving the sky more of a filtered sunshine effect. Despite a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s, highs will climb into the middle and upper-60s. The weather will cooperate for the Bayou Classic and LSU’s final home game.

Sunday takes on a different look. Clouds return on Saturday night, and showers will begin to overspread the region. Passing showers appear to linger into Sunday as well. Most are looking at under 0.5” of rain. We dry out into early next week, but the chill remains. Highs struggle to reach 60° on Monday, and lows could dip into the 30s by Tuesday morning.

The Tropics: Despite one week remaining in the Atlantic Hurricane Season, we are still watching one area of low pressure in the central Atlantic. This system is currently interacting with a frontal system, preventing it from becoming tropical in nature. However, the system could become a subtropical or tropical storm over the next few days as it loses its frontal characteristics. There is roughly a 40% chance of that happening as of Thursday afternoon. This system poses no threat to the United States.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

