Thursday PM Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning Extended - Rain Chances Remain Slim

The Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Friday

THE FORECAST

Tonight and Tomorrow: The evening and overnight hours will be incredibly hot and humid with the heat index still hovering around 100 degrees late into the night, and with no possibility of rain in the overnight forecast, conditions will remain stagnate and miserable as mother nature will not be able to cool things down enough before daybreak and ushering in another day of scorching heat. Tomorrow marks the 8th time in 2023 that an Excessive Heat Warning will have been issued, and that breaks the 2022 issuance of five. The Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Friday, and potentially into the weekend, but the good news is a pattern change is coming as we move into Sunday/Monday time frame. As for tomorrow, a quick warm up is fully expected with the heat index surpassing 100 degrees by 9 AM, and rising as high as 117 degrees in the afternoon hours. Exercise extreme caution when spending extended time in the outdoors and remain hydrated. The record high temperature for Friday is 103 degrees set back in 1914 and tied in 1954, and that record will likely stand. Conditions will also remain mostly dry as there is very little opportunity for rain tomorrow.

Stream LIVE news here.

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* will once again remain in effect across southeast Louisiana on Friday. This means heat index values could go over 113 degrees for a period of two hours. Hot temperatures and high humidity combined may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

The Tropics: No development expected over the next seven day for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean or Atlantic Basin.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Keller