Thursday PM Forecast: close to 90 waiting for the next front

If you are looking for fall-like weather, you came to the wrong place! At least, the pattern will be very quiet in the days ahead.

Next 24 Hours: With mostly clear skies and light winds, Friday morning will attempt to match the Thursday low of 65 degrees. Friday will be another day with mainly sunny skies and lower humidity. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Expect a pleasant evening for high school football with thermometers dropping through the 70s.

Both the LSU and Southern football teams will compete on the road this weekend. The Jags will play in Houston at 4pm, kicking off to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. The Tigers will start after dark in Kentucky with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Up Next: On Saturday and Sunday, sunny afternoons will allow gradually warming high temperatures with some mid to upper 80s by Sunday. Even though nights will stay clear, low temperatures will also bump up a degree or so each morning signaling the return of a little humidity. Persistent, warm weather will right into next week. Days will be mostly to partly sunny and rain chances will stay low to non-existent. Even though highs are expected to top out in the upper 80s, an isolated reading of 90 is possible. This would not be terribly uncommon; while the average last 90-degree high comes on October 2, it has happened as late as October 26. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast. A cold front could swing through the area late next week. While it looks pretty weak at this time, some slightly cooler air is possible and both major global forecast models hint at temperatures at or below average for the time of year.

The Tropics: A low pressure area off the coast of South Carolina continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the east of its center of circulation. Although upper-level winds are expected to be strong during the next few days, there is a 30 percent chance of tropical or subtropical development through the weekend before the low interacts with a front. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: The upper level low pressure that has been parked over Mississippi and Alabama for a few days will shear out into a trough and lift northeastward through the end of the week. With the local area on the southwest side of this system now, dry air has spilled in and resulted in the first of many days without precipitation. Behind the associated surface front well east of the area, dew points remain in the low to mid 60s, which is allowing for a slightly less humid feel. Similar conditions will persist through Saturday. Since conditions will not change much, temperatures on Friday and Saturday will mimic Wednesday with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low to perhaps mid 80s. An upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the region over the weekend. With continuing dry air, afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s thanks to ample sunshine. The ridge will likely stay anchored over the area through early next week, which will send any troughs well north, and west and keep a front from penetrating Louisiana and Mississippi. Moisture will struggle to return to average for the time of year so the rain coverage forecast will stay very low at 10 to maybe 20 percent. A weakening cold front may approach the area by the end of next week, but it has only appeared in forecast models for a run or two so we are not biting too heavily on this idea yet.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.