Thursday PM Forecast: A slow and steady climb out of the comfortable regime

Humidity gradually ramps up in the coming days. Although daytime highs remain the same, overnight lows will climb. Garden variety pop-up storms also return with the moisture increase.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Low temperatures will fall into the mid-70s on Thursday night under mostly clear skies. This is typical for this time of year; the average low is 73° for Baton Rouge. Friday will feature a mixture of clouds and sun as a fair-weather cumulus cloud deck forms during the afternoon. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-90s. There will be a slight uptick in humidity at times, pushing peak feels-like temperatures above 100°. Even so, heat alerts likely will not be needed.

Up Next: The humidity will gradually recover over the weekend. Some periods will be muggier than others, but the overall trend is upward. Peak feels-like temperatures are not expected to reach levels that prompt heat alerts. The slow rise in humidity comes with a gradual rise in low temperatures also. But the afternoons will feature the same heat with highs in the mid-90s. Some spots might benefit from a spotty shower or thunderstorm, but most won't see rain. Sunday looks to be the day with the higher rain coverage. Into next week, the humidity rises back to standard summertime levels. It stays hot, with typical afternoon pop-up storms in the forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.