Thursday night shooting on Bank St. leaves one man dead

42 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, July 16 2021 Jul 16, 2021 July 16, 2021 4:36 PM July 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one man dead.

Authorities found 49-year-old Percy Parker Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at his home in the 4700 block of Bank Street. Percy later died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

According to a police report, the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white Honda. The motive is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.

