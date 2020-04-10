Thursday night robbery, shooting on Greenwell Street leaves two injured

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say two people were wounded and taken to an area hospital following a shooting on Greenwell Street Thursday night.

Baton Rouge Police say the incident involved a robbery and shooting within the 6300 block of Greenwell Street around 6:05 p.m.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries; one was wounded on their foot, the other injured in the leg.

Additional details regarding suspect(s) involved have not been released.