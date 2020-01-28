64°
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday night lane closure, traffic signal outage planned this week
BATON ROUGE - A busy intersection will have varying traffic signal outages later this week as crews make repairs to the signal system.
The intersection impacted is the Siegen/Sherwood Forest area.
Certain signals at the intersection won't be functioning from 7:30 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
During the repairs, a single, northbound lane on Airline Highway will be closed between the intersection and Telesmar, too.
There will be police presence during the time that a signal is out of service.
DOTD advised drivers to use extreme caution in the work area and to watch for workers and equipment.
Click HERE for a live traffic map from WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Classes canceled at Lake Elementary due to Monday night fire
-
In wake of declining sales, no plans for Bayou Country Superfest to...
-
Location for new Mississippi River bridge could be four years away
-
GOVERNMENT ST ROUNDABOUT
-
Accused killers still awaiting trial in Baton Rouge couple's 2015 murder