Thursday night lane closure, traffic signal outage planned this week

Thursday, January 28 2020
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz


BATON ROUGE - A busy intersection will have varying traffic signal outages later this week as crews make repairs to the signal system.

The intersection impacted is the Siegen/Sherwood Forest area.

Certain signals at the intersection won't be functioning from 7:30 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.  

During the repairs, a single, northbound lane on Airline Highway will be closed between the intersection and Telesmar, too.

There will be police presence during the time that a signal is out of service.

DOTD advised drivers to use extreme caution in the work area and to watch for workers and equipment.

Click HERE for a live traffic map from WBRZ.

