Thursday night fire on Jackson Ave. ruled as arson

BATON ROUGE - Officials say arson is to blame for a Thursday night house fire.

The fire was reported in the 2100 block of Jackson Avenue around 10:27 p.m., according to authorities. At the scene, firefighters found an outside wall of a home on fire.

The flames were quickly contained before the fire could spread. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact investigators at 225-354-1419.

The Jackson Avenue fire was one of two house fires crews were called to Thursday night. The second was reported on North Foster Drive. The cause of that fire is undetermined and under investigation.