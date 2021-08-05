Thursday Morning Forecast: Some areas may see the 60s again Friday

It has been 43 days since Baton Rouge has seen temperatures in the 60s.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Most areas started their Thursday in the 60s thanks to some low humidity. The mild humidity will last into the afternoon and skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will still max out near 90 degrees but feels like temperatures will also be in the low 90s. Overnight some of the humidity will funnel back in and temperatures will be close 70 degrees.

Up Next: The regular summertime humidity will slowly make its way back in over the weekend. On Friday and a few isolated showers will be around, but it will be mostly dry. Overnight lows will be back in the mid-70s. Isolated showers will be more numerous on Saturday and Sunday, though neither day will be a total washout. Temperatures will trend near 90 degrees and isolated showers will continue into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are two disturbances in the west and central Atlantic with a moderate chance of developing over the next 5 days. It is too early to forecast any potential impacts to the Caribbean or the US. Right now, these are just areas to watch. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching it around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

