Thursday Morning Forecast: Keeping an eye on Fred, Afternoon showers more numerous

Fred downgraded to a tropical depression and afternoon showers are becoming more numerous.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The morning hours will continue to be clear and calm. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon as clouds build in. Showers and storms will bubble up and the cloud cover will stick around for the rest of the day. About half of the area is expected to see rainfall. These storms live and die by the power of the sun, so everything will clear up overnight and temperatures will be back down in the 70s. These afternoon pop ups will continue, it’s not a bad idea to have an umbrella close by just in case this time of year.

Up Next: These same conditions are set to repeat for the rest of the 7-day forecast. The morning hours will be sunny and clear. Grab a water bottle before heading out in the heat and an umbrella in case you get caught in an afternoon downpour. Temperatures will trend in the low 90s with a heat index at or near 100 degrees. Scattered showers will continue each afternoon, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Overnight temperatures will be muggy in the 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Fred weakened into a tropical depression Wednesday evening. This storm is going to be a rainmaker for many islands in the Caribbean as it moves along the north side of Cuba. The center of the storm will likely stay over water allowing for some re-strengthening. The system is expected make a northward turn after it enters the southeastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend as a tropical storm. That means that this system is NOT currently forecast to impact the local area. There is still time for shifts in the forecast. Continue to check back in with us. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

A bit further out in the Atlantic, there is another tropical wave moving toward the eastern Caribbean. This system has a 30-60% chance of developing in the next 5 days. It is expected to take a similar path to Fred.

