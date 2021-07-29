Thursday Morning Forecast: Heat will continue through the weekend

The heat advisory is active again today and has already been renewed for Friday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: This afternoon we will once again have mostly sunny skies and expect a heat index to be between 108 and 112 degrees this afternoon. Continue to practice good sun and heat safety and don’t forget to drink extra water. A few showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon and evening. Since it is so warm, these storms can muster up a lot of energy and will likely produce frequent lightning. Overnight conditions are expected to be muggy in the mid-70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Friday already has a heat advisory and Saturday and Sunday will likely see the same. The weekend is trending drier and warmer with temperatures near 95 degrees. The heat doesn’t have to cancel your weekend plans, just be ready for it. Drinking extra water is one of the best ways to keep yourself safe. Water activities are a great way to keep yourself cool. Check on your AC unit! They have been working hard all week, and this is not the weekend to be without air conditioning. Take a few minutes to make sure it is running smoothly. The excessive heat pattern will start to break up on Monday as scattered to widespread showers return to the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected for the next five days. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

