Thursday Morning Forecast: Heat is now the main character of the weather story

Thursday will bring more sunshine and more heat.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The weather story today is no longer the rain! Skies will be mostly sunny today with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. The heat index will be close to 100 degrees in the late afternoon. We can’t get through an entire day without rain, a few showers are possible this afternoon, but they will be brief and isolated. Areas south of I-12 will be most likely to see a pop-up shower. Overnight conditions will be muggy in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Friday is looking mostly dry and will be the most ideal day for any outdoor work or activities. There will be long periods of dry time on Saturday and Sunday while isolated showers move in and out. Temperatures will trend near 90 degrees with a heat index near 100 degrees. Although rain is in the forecast every day, not every area will see rain each day. Continue to check back in with the Weather Team each day for more details on the daily rain coverage. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

The low pressure that has acted as a rainmaker for South Louisiana all week is set to move across the southeast and emerge into the Atlantic over the weekend. Once the system is over open water, it has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression. The local area has actually already seen the impact from this low pressure center and will not be impacted by any further development. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

