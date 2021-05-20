Latest Weather Blog
Thursday morning brings more rain, over 2,000 outages to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, a number of Baton Rouge roadways were already deemed impassable or dangerous due to pockets of high water from storms earlier in the week.
As the morning progressed, so did stormy conditions.
By 9 a.m., Entergy's outage map reported that over 2,000 in the Baton Rouge area were without electricity.
This was followed by reports of a Tornado Warning in Northeastern East Feliciana Parish, Southeastern Wilkinson County in southern and Mississippi, and Southwestern Amite County in southern Mississippi.
The warning expired at 9:18 a.m.
As seen below, viewers sent in pictures of flooding in various Louisiana parishes.
Flooding on Belle River
Flooding on LA Highway 1
Meadow Oaks, St. Gabriel
WBRZ’s Weather Team is keeping an eye on the situation and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.
