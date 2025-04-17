Thursday marks start of top 10 weekend series between LSU and Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - No. 9 LSU softball's journey through the Lone Star State continues on Thursday afternoon, as the Tigers look to get back in the win column against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns after being swept at Texas A&M last weekend.

The Tigers are 35-8 on the season with an 8-7 record in the SEC. LSU has dropped four of its last five games, but does have 13 wins against top 25 ranked opponents this season.

LSU's pitching staff has been dominant this season, with a 2.43 ERA and 261 strikeouts. The staff has the fourth-lowest opposing batting average in the conference at .205.

The Longhorns are 39-5 this season, including an 11-4 record in conference play. Texas was riding a seven-game winning streak before dropping two of three games last weekend in their series against the Tennessee Volunteers to suffer their first SEC series loss this season.

First pitch on Thursday between LSU and Texas is at 4:30 p.m. at Red & Charline McCombs Field and will air on SEC Network+. The matchups on Friday and Saturday will begin at 4:30 p.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.