62°
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 30, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some businesses begin limited reopening, Friday
-
Authorities investigate fatal shooting on E Smiley Ave. Thursday evening
-
Emergency crews responded to two overturned vehicles on Florida Blvd. Thursday evening
-
Newlyweds nearing graduation, med school surprised by neighborhood second line
-
State outlines rules for outdoor seating at restaurants