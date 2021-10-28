Thursday AM Forecast: Wind Advisory issued through this evening

The winds are going to pick up this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It is going to be very windy today. Winds will be out of the west and northwest between 15 and 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph. There is an official wind advisory out for all south Louisiana parishes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. tonight. If you haven’t already, make sure your Halloween decorations are secured along with your lawn furniture. This afternoon will be cloudy, and much cooler. Temperatures Overnight the temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

Up Next: Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees on Friday with overnight temperatures dropping into the low 50s and upper 40s. The weekend will be on the chilly side, but skies will be sunny and clear. Clear skies and temperatures in the 70s will continue through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There is currently one tropical disturbance off the east coast of the US. It is forecast to move out to sea and will not be a threat to the local area.

A non-tropical low pressure system producing storm-force winds is located about 350 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Strong winds along portions of the northeastern United States coast are forecast to gradually diminish later today as the low moves eastward away from shore at about 15 mph. The low is then expected to turn southeastward toward slightly warmer waters in a few days, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics over the weekend or early next week while over the central Atlantic. For more information on this system, including storm warnings, see products issued by your local National Weather Service office and High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. Formation chance through 5 days is 30 percent.

The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

