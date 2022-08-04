Thursday AM Forecast: The risk for flooding continues

Could we see a repeat of yesterday?

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Heavy downpours are in the forecast again today. Isolated locations could see 1-3 inches of rain today. Rain rates are expected to be between 2-3 inches per hour. This can easily overwhelm the drainage system, and that is why there is a level 2/4 slight risk for heavy rain today. Keep your WBRZ WX App close by and keep your notifications turned on. Flood advisories or warnings will be issued if necessary. Storms will fizzle out as the sun goes down. With rain around, temperatures will max out in the upper 80s in the sunny spots. Temperatures overnight will be in the low 70s.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— street and poor drainage flood —please have access to alerts through this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: While scattered showers remain in the forecast, there is always a risk for isolated areas to see periods of heavy rain. The threat for flooding will be lower starting on Friday, but not nonexistent. Summery temperatures near 90° will be interrupted by showers and storms. Some locations could see 1-3 inches. Plan for afternoon showers through the weekend. This pattern doesn’t show any signs of breaking in the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days.