Thursday AM Forecast: The heat in on into the weekend

Staying nice and dry to end the week, but showers are back for the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Now that the cold front is through, the end of your workweek will be mostly dry and hot. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the upper-60s, and by the afternoon some spots will scratch 90°. There will be plenty of sunshine in your forecast, but the humidity will be a touch lower. Rain will not be around the area this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the upper-60s.

Up Next: Friday the heat is on. Daytime highs will be back in the 90s. The humidity returns as we head into Saturday. Another cold front will move through Saturday afternoon, bringing showers and storms into the Capital Area. We are not tracking any total washouts, but you will want to stay weather aware. The entire WBRZ viewing area is in a level 1/5 risk for seeing severe weather with the primary threats being for gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will drop into the mid-80s to end your weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.