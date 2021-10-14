Thursday AM Forecast: The cold front tracking continues

The cold front forecast is on track to drop temperatures this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today will be almost a perfect repeat of yesterday. The humidity will be uncomfortable as temperatures reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Skies will have some passing clouds. In the evening, a few showers may bubble up just before sunset. Most areas will stay dry. Overnight temperatures will drop to near 70 degrees.

Up Next: Since the humidity will be high on Friday afternoon, there will be enough moisture for a stray shower or two. Most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A cold front will bring increased rain coverage on Friday evening staring for northwest areas around 9 pm. The rest of the rain will work its way through late Friday night. The cooler, drier air will fill in behind the rain. Saturday morning will be a little chilly with temperatures in the low 60s for football tailgating. High temperatures will be capped in the 70s and overnight lows will dip into the 50s. All of that of course coming along with some lower humidity. Those same conditions will continue through early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

None of the activity in the tropics is a threat to the local area currently.

A broad area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles northeast of the Turks and Caicos continues to produce a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms well to the east and

northeast of its center. Strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant development of this system during the next day or so. The low is forecast to move little overnight, then accelerate eastward on Thursday. On Friday, the disturbance is forecast to interact with a frontal system and further development is not anticipated after that time. Formation chance through the next 2 days is low 10 percent.

The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!