Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures will keep dropping this weekend

Even cooler temperatures are expected as we head into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It’s cooling down! After spending the morning in the 50s, this afternoon will still be warm, near 80°. Skies will be mostly sunny. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Up Next: Friday will be a near perfect repeat of Thursday with morning temperatures in the low 50s and afternoon highs near 80°. A cold front will come through late Friday into early Saturday, and it will really reinforce the cold air. A few stray showers along the front will move in from the west very early on Saturday morning with only a few areas seeing rain. Any rain will clear up by 9 a.m. Saturday afternoon temperatures will be capped in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight into Sunday, temperatures will be dropping into the upper 30s. Currently, a freeze looks unlikely, but frost is possible.

Southern football fans, be ready for a chilly game this Saturday. LSU fans, if you are headed to Arkansas for the game, it will be even cooler. The 11 a.m. temperature will be in the low 40s! On Sunday, the afternoon highs will be around 60° with lows dropping into the upper 30s again heading into Monday morning. Rain returns on Monday and Tuesday. It will be a cold rain with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Nicole is currently over Florida and is set to move north and east over the next few days. Click here to see track Nicole in the WBRZ Hurricane Center.