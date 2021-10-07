67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures warm through the weekend

Thursday, October 07 2021
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today & Tonight: Look for plenty of sunshine today mixed with a few clouds overhead this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s once again.

Looking Ahead: There will not be much change in our forecast through the weekend. High temperatures slowly warm back into the upper 80s by the weekend, but the chance for rain remains out of the forecast. A weak disturbance on Monday and Tuesday may spark off a few showers then, but the chance remains low for now.

The Tropics



For the first time in awhile, we do not have any named storms in the Atlantic. There is a disorganized area of showers and storms north of the Bahamas that has a 20% chance of forming into a tropical system before environmental conditions become less favorable by the weekend.

