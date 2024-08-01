Thursday AM Forecast: Streak of hot and dry days continues into August

A *HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect from 10am to 7pm Thursday as feels-like temperatures up to 112 degrees are expected across the entire Storm Station Forecast Area. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, and when possible, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, avoid afternoon sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Today & Tonight: Thursday will be another very hot and mainly dry day across southeast Louisiana. Morning temperatures before sunrise will begin close to 80 degrees, quickly warming up once the sun dominates the sky by mid-morning. Afternoon high's will return to the upper-90's in the Capital Area, with heat index values in the 108 - 112 range during peak heating this afternoon. Besides one or two showers this afternoon, Thursday will feature ample amounts of sunshine with cumulus clouds around this afternoon. Expect another warm night, as temperatures will only fall near 80° by early Friday morning.

Up Next: More heat alerts will likely be issued in the coming days as Friday will be mainly sunny and dry with an afternoon high near 98°. The first weekend of August will be just as one would expect in southern Louisiana; hot, humid, and with afternoon pop-up storms. As a weak front pushes extra moisture in from the north, Saturday holds the best chance of running into a shower or storm. Isolated or 40% coverage is expected on Saturday, though when not raining, conditions will be partly sunny and very hot. Sunday also holds a chance for isolated pop-up showers with afternoon highs each day in the middle 90's. The hot, summertime pattern will likely then continue into the first full week of the month.

The Tropics: A large tropical wave located over the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. While development in the short-term is not anticipated as the system moves over portions of the Greater Antilles, environmental conditions are forecast to gradually become more conducive for development as the system moves generally west-northwestward towards the Bahamas and Cuba. There is a sixty percent chance that a tropical depression could form this weekend or early next week when the system is in the vicinity of the Greater Antilles, Bahamas, or near Florida. Interests in the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and the southeastern U.S. should monitor the progress of this system.

This disturbance is not expected to impact the Capital Area. The most likely scenario is a system that remains near or east of Florida. However, it remains too early to discredit the idea that it could reach into the Gulf of Mexico. Until it gets better organized, details will be fuzzy because computer model guidance does not have something solid to initialize data.

– Emma Kate C.

