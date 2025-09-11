Thursday AM Forecast: Quiet weather to cooperate for weekend football

Quiet weather sticks around for the next week, with rain chances staying near zero. That sets up a great forecast for the Friday Night Blitz and LSU’s big showdown with the Gators!

Today & Tonight: Rain chances are gone! Not a single drop of rain is expected today, with everyone staying dry. Highs will reach near 93 degrees under mostly sunny skies. There will be a touch of mugginess, but overall, humidity values will stay on the low side. Overnight, lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Up Next: A stretch of dry, sunny weather is ahead, and you’ll likely need the sprinklers running to keep up. Afternoon highs will steadily rise, reaching the mid-90s by the weekend. Anyone heading to after-work gatherings, school functions, or LSU’s SEC home opener on Saturday should be prepared for hot conditions. Evening temperatures will gradually dip into the 80s, with overnight lows settling in the upper 60s to low 70s. Humidity will be present but not nearly as oppressive as midsummer, allowing mornings and evenings to feel a bit more comfortable.

The Tropics: A tropical wave will emerge off the west coast of Africa in a couple of days. Conditions may support slow development of the system over the weekend and into early next week as it moves through the tropical Atlantic.





Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.