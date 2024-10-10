Thursday AM Forecast: Pleasant conditions through weekend, Eyes on next Fall front

Dry and quiet conditions continue into the weekend in Southern Louisiana. If you have plans to watch high school and college football, or heading out to a fall festival in the Capital Area this weekend, all systems are a go!

Today & Tonight: The lack of clouds and rain continues on Thursday. Expect a cool morning in the low 60s followed by a 30 degree warm-up throughout the day, with afternoon highs near 90 degrees in Baton Rouge. Winds remain out of the NNE between 5-10mph. Tonight, temperatures will return to the low 60s for another cool start on Friday.

Up Next: As of Thursday morning, Baton Rouge has recorded 132 +90° days in 2024, just behind 2023 which recorded 140 days above 90 degrees at the Metro Airport (the most in one year on record). We may pick up a few more 90 degree afternoon's before another, even stronger, cold front arrives at the start of next week. This front is expected to bring an even cooler air mass that could keep highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for a few days next week!

LSU Football: LSU Football will kickoff in Tiger Stadium for a big SEC matchup against Ole Miss at 6:30pm CST on Saturday. The Storm Station forecast calls for a kickoff temperature in the upper 70s beneath sunny skies. With sunset at 6:36 pm Saturday evening, the entire stadium will be shaded quickly for the nighttime matchup, and temperatures will likely cool into the 60s by the completion of the game. Those heading to Tiger Stadium may want to bring a light jacket. The LSU Kickoff Weather Index shows the Tigers winning 69% of October home games after 6pm when temperatures are below 80 degrees!

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: After landfall Wednesday evening near Siesta Key, Florida as a strong Category 3 storm, Milton continues across the state early Thursday while maintaining hurricane force winds. Ahead of landfall, Milton wrecked havoc in communities in south Florida due to many tornadoes during the day on Wednesday. The overall damage done by the hurricane will come into better view after sunrise Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, the storm will pull away from land and become post-tropical by the weekend.

Hurricane Leslie continues to move north through the open Atlantic waters. The latest forecast shows the storm gradually weakening through the weekend. Leslie will not pose a threat to land.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa early Thursday. Afterward, environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some limited development of this system while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic and through the Cabo Verde Islands on Friday.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.