Thursday AM Forecast: Pleasant conditions ahead of Saturday rainmaker

Our next impact arrives on Saturday as numerous showers and thunderstorms will roll through the Capital Area. Excluding Saturday's rain, the next 7 days will be very spring-like and feature plenty of sunshine!

Today & Tonight: A chilly morning Thursday will turn into a comfortable day with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds calmed out Wednesday night and will remain light throughout the day. An increase in cloud cover by Friday morning will hold temperatures closer to average for early March, in the upper-40s.

Up Next: Friday will be much warmer despite additional cloud cover. Look for a high in the upper-70s tomorrow afternoon. While we can't rule out a stray shower on Friday, it is much more likely that all will see rain on Saturday. A cold front approaching from Canada will interact with a developing storm system over Texas, leading to widespread showers and thunderstorms.

As of Thursday morning, the Capital Area has been placed under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather, meaning one or two thunderstorms on Saturday could result in a severe warning. Expect soggy conditions with numerous showers and storms passing through on and off all day.

Behind this next system, a few lingering showers and clouds may be spotted early Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, drier air will move into the region and clearing skies are expected. Sunday afternoon will be cooler with highs in the 60s. Don’t forget—it’s also time to spring forward as daylight saving time begins Sunday at 2 am!

Next week, high pressure over the region will keep conditions sunny, warm, and dry through the first half of the week. Expect highs each day climbing into the 70s.

– Emma Kate C.

