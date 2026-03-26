Thursday AM Forecast: Near-record highs before a weekend reset

The pattern of morning fog and very warm afternoons will continue through Friday. Changes arrive for the weekend as a front drops temperatures and humidity.

Today & Tonight: Fog will have the opportunity to be a bit more widespread this morning, but it will not be everywhere. Places around Baton Rouge and to the south/southwest will have the best chances of dense fog. By 9-10am, fog will lift, and we will be left with a lot of sunshine. It will be another very warm day, with highs near 86 degrees. Our average high this time of year is in the mid-70s. Overnight, lows will be mild, near 60 degrees. Areas of fog will once again be possible.

Up Next: The peak of this early spring warmth will arrive Friday. Highs will rise to near 87 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Changes arrive just in time for the weekend as a front passes through. It will get here late Friday and early Saturday, dropping humidity and temperatures. Highs will reach into the mid-70s for the first half of the weekend, before warming to 80 degrees Sunday. Rain will be almost non-existent, and sunshine will be abundant.

Rain chances will start to rise as we head into the new workweek. This will mainly be due to southerly winds bringing in really moist air from the Gulf. Washouts are not expected, but spotty to isolated pop-up showers and storms will be possible. These should be confined to the afternoon and evening.

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— Balin

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