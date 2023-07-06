Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: More rain moving in today
After a good amount of rain yesterday, some spots could pick up a few more inches. Poor drainage flood is a possibility this afternoon.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Several showers still lingering this morning after yesterday’s rain. Mostly light isolated showers, but by the afternoon showers will become stronger and more widespread. Not everyone will see rain, but if you do, you will be feeling a whole lot cooler than those that stay completely dry. Daytime highs will top out in the low-to-mid 90s across the area. There is plenty of humidity, so your heat index values will have the chance to climb 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperatures.
Up Next: Southerly winds will lock in our forecast day after day. Friday will start with temperatures in the mid-70s and cloudy skies. By the afternoons, clouds will be around the area and sneaky showers will begin to develop. Daytime highs for parts of the area will hit the mid-90s, but those that see showers early will stay a bit cooler. The pattern continues into the weekend. Partly sunny skies and spotty showers every afternoon. Not everyone will see showers, but if you do then you will get a nice cool down. Daytime highs will top out in the low-90s, but feels like temperatures will still manage to reach triple-digit heat. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for man seen stealing multiple cases of beer from WBR...
-
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard
-
Street lights along Burbank repaired, replaced following calls to 2 On Your...
-
Advocates against gun violence say they are losing hope for peace in...
-
Iberville jail trusty back in custody after taking unmarked, decommissioned sheriff's truck