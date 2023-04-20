Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: Humid today and rain coming in early tomorrow
Rain will be around early tomorrow, but the day will not be a total washout.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Good morning we are in for a near repeat of yesterday. Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures will be in the mid-80s. The biggest difference today is the higher humidity. You will notice it when you step outside. Tonight, will be muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s.
Up Next: On Friday a storm system will bring scattered showers through the area in the morning and then again into the evening hours. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. The timeline for morning showers is from about 7-9am with one or two showers lingering until noon. After that the afternoon hours will be mostly dry. The second round of showers and storms will come through from 7-9pm and will clear before midnight. Dry skies will be back on Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will have temperatures in the mid-70s, and Saturday night will be near 50°. Sunday is looking clear and cool with high temperatures just shy of 70° and overnight lows near 50°. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible for the first half of next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
