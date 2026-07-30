Thursday AM Forecast: Hot & humid conditions remain, storms could provide some relief

It will still feel plenty hot out there the next few days, but relief will be possible each afternoon. This will come in the form of isolated PM storms, but not everyone will get wet.

Today & Tonight: Another Heat Advisory has been issued, with peak heat index values up to 110° expected. Take frequent breaks if outside and also drink plenty of water. The day will start off quiet with a decent amount of sunshine. Into the afternoon, we will reach our high temperature which is near 94°. Also at that time, isolated storms will begin to fire. Not everyone will get wet, but rain-cooled air will provide heat relief for some. Storms will fizzle out overnight, with lows reaching the upper 70s.





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Up Next: Expect another hot and humid day on Friday, along with the usual chance for isolated afternoon pop-up storms to temporarily break up the heat. By the weekend, an upper-level system driving a weak cold front our way will push storm chances higher. Saturday’s scattered afternoon storms will turn more numerous overnight into early Sunday morning. Coverage will taper off heading into early next week, bringing us back to a quieter daily pattern. While the clouds and rain should keep temperatures in check, they could disrupt outdoor weekend plans. Keep an eye out for localized street flooding or water pooling in poor drainage spots if heavy rain settles over the same neighborhoods back-to-back.

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The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Balin

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