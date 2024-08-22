Thursday AM Forecast: Hot and dry days continue, Muggy air returns this weekend

The low humidity ends today as an uptick in humidity over the weekend will bring us back to a muggier feel each day. Conditions remain mainly dry through the next 7-days.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* will be in effect for the Baton Rouge Metro Area again on Thursday. Light northeasterly winds will hinder smoke particle dispersion and gradually transport additional smoke into the state. Furthermore, mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s will enhance ozone formation. Air Quality Index levels will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Baton Rouge. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures that begin in the low 70's Thursday will quickly warm over 20 degrees by the afternoon, near 96° in Baton Rouge. Mostly sunny skies will dominate with no rain again today. While it will be very hot, heat index values should remain close to the actual temperature thanks to lower humidity still in place. Overnight, under mainly clear skies, a slight uptick in moisture in the atmosphere will only allow temperatures to fall into the mid-70's with a bit of a sticky feel to the air.

Up Next: Friday and through the weekend, expect slightly muggier conditions as moisture gradually moves back into the region. No extreme levels of humidity are expected in the coming days so we should remain clear of Heat Alerts this weekend. Temperatures each morning will be in the middle 70's followed by afternoon highs in the middle-90's. Rain coverage remains slim in the coming days with only a few pop-up storms during afternoon hours possible. This pattern will persist into the beginning of next week.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

