Thursday AM Forecast: High winds will move in ahead of a few storms Friday morning

High winds expected ahead of the next front.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are in for one more warm and muggy afternoon before the cold front moves in. Temperatures today will be in the mid-80s and it will be windy. Winds will be moving about 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30mph. A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. for winds gusting up to 40 mph ahead of any storms. A line of showers and storms will move through the area from about 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. These storms make wake you up with a few rumbles of thunder and some isolated higher wind gusts possible. Be sure to secure down any loose items in the yard before you go to bed tonight. By sunrise tomorrow the storms will be gone. There is still a level 1-2 risk for severe storms tonight, this risk is largely for high winds. As always, be sure you have a way to get severe warnings in case you need them.

Up Next: Temperatures on the backside of this front will be cooler with lower humidity. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid-70s and lows will be in the upper 40s. Sunday looks a touch warmer with highs in the upper 70s with more sunshine. Monday morning will start with temperatures near 60° and then highs will climb back into the low 80s. A few afternoon showers will be possible on Monday. Above average temperatures will continue all next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— high winds —please have access to alerts through Friday morning. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.